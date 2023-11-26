HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.7 %

DINO opened at $54.16 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

