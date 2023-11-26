HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Holdings Boosted by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

