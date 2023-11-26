Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,363 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,667.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $42,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,667.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,798 shares of company stock worth $527,987. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

