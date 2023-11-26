Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HMC opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Honda Motor by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

