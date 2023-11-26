Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 208,650 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Targa Resources worth $48,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of TRGP opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.37. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

