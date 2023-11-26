Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 38,715 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $44,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VeriSign by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.63. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.