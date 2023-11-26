Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 576,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,687,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

