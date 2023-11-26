Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,640 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $54,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 546,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,098,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 941,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 261,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

