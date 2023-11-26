Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,584 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Loews worth $51,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 114.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $69.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

