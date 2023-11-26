Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $56,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFH stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

BFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

