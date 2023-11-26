Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $46,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $228.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.55. The company has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

