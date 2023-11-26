Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,284 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.48% of Kimco Realty worth $58,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

