Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $45.49 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $45,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $211.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

