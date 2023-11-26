Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $45.61 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $45,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

