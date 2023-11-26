Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $46.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $290.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $293.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

