Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $49.43 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $49,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS opened at $214.72 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.72 and a 200 day moving average of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

