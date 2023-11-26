Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Kroger worth $48,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.18 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

