Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $50,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $14,667,991. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $549.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.63 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

