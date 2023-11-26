Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 14,020 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.39% of H World Group worth $49,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $36.77 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.01.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

