Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 64,659 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of CGI worth $54,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,709,000 after buying an additional 463,776 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,687,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,397,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $376,083,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $203,388,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GIB opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

