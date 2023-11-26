Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 67,326 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,326 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of IDEX worth $52,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.80. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

