Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.62% of Robert Half worth $50,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Robert Half by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 7.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.3 %

RHI opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

