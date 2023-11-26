Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 17,836 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $52,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

PH opened at $433.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $435.33.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.