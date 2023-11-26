HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.26) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.26) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 787.60 ($9.85).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 609.50 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 624.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 616.10. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 549.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 3,873.87%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

