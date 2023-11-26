HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.44) to GBX 722 ($9.03) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $811.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 231.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

