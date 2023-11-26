Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $518.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

