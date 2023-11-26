Huntington National Bank Acquires 526 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.42 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.