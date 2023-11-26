Huntington National Bank Acquires 756 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $160.76. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.25.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.