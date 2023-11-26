Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

