Huntington National Bank Buys 579 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 185.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ASML by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 29,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.17.

ASML Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $691.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $615.97 and a 200-day moving average of $664.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

