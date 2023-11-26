Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

