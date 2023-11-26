Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,897,000 after buying an additional 71,486 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

