Huntington National Bank Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Shares of AMP opened at $351.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

