Huntington National Bank Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

