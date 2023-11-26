Huntington National Bank Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.4 %

AZN opened at $64.50 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

