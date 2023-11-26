Huntington National Bank Has $851,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

