Huntington National Bank Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

