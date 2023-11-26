Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

