Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $259.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

