Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

