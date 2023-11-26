Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $525.59 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $531.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.



