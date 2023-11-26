Huntington National Bank Purchases 585 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $414.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.