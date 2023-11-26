Huntington National Bank Sells 137 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $812.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $733.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $813.86.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

