Huntington National Bank Sells 1,827 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $85.62 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

