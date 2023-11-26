Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $105.58 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $105.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

