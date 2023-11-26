Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 182,010 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

