Ignite Planners LLC Buys 6,640 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,292. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $443.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

