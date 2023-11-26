Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,421. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

