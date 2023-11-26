Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 186 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. 2,312,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,907. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $171.70 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.18.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

