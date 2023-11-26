Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 998,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

